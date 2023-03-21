JUST IN
RVNL rises on forming JV for global clean energy EPC projects
H.G. Infra Engineering completes project for Delhi-Vadodara Expressway

H. G.

Infra Engineering has received the completion certificate for the project involving construction of 8-lane access controlled expressway for Banoli- Jhalai road section of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field alignment on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in state of Rajasthan. The project has been declared fit for entry into operation on 06 February 2023.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 10:20 IST

