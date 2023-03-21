H.G. Infra Engineering completes project for Delhi-Vadodara Expressway

-
-
Infra Engineering has received the completion certificate for the project involving construction of 8-lane access controlled expressway for Banoli- Jhalai road section of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field alignment on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in state of Rajasthan. The project has been declared fit for entry into operation on 06 February 2023.
