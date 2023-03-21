JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Larsen & Toubro bags major orders for its hydrocarbon business

J Kumar Infra gains after JV bags LoA from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
Business Standard

IDFC update on merger with IDFC First Bank

Capital Market 

IDFC announced the completion of all the stages of corporate simplifications. The next step is the Amalgamation with IDFC First Bank.

Towards this step, the Board of Directors of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company (IDFC FHCL), at their respective meetings held on 18 March 2023, have approved:

a.

Appointment of SSPA & Co., Chartered Accountants as registered valuer for recommendation of fair share exchange ratio;

b. Appointment of Axis Capital for issuance of fairness opinion on the share exchange ratio;

c. Appointment of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas - Law Firm for conducting legal due diligence, drafting and finalizing scheme of amalgamation and filing regulatory applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU