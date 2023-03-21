IDFC update on merger with IDFC First Bank

-
-
Towards this step, the Board of Directors of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company (IDFC FHCL), at their respective meetings held on 18 March 2023, have approved:
a.
Appointment of SSPA & Co., Chartered Accountants as registered valuer for recommendation of fair share exchange ratio;
b. Appointment of Axis Capital for issuance of fairness opinion on the share exchange ratio;
c. Appointment of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas - Law Firm for conducting legal due diligence, drafting and finalizing scheme of amalgamation and filing regulatory applications.
