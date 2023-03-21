Blue Star bags orders worth Rs 575 cr for railway electrification

Blue Star announced that the company has secured Railway Electrification orders totalling Rs 575 crore, thereby successfully expanding its presence in the Railways segment and marking its foray into the Railway Electrification space, and in turn further consolidating its position in the Projects Business space.

The company has bagged four railway electrification orders from various prestigious customers including the West Central Railway (Kota Division), Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE), and Metro Railway, Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)