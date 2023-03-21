JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

PNC Infra rises on receiving confirmation for Rs 771-cr project from HRIDC

India set to become 3rd largest country in coming 2-3 years
Business Standard

Blue Star bags orders worth Rs 575 cr for railway electrification

Capital Market 

Blue Star announced that the company has secured Railway Electrification orders totalling Rs 575 crore, thereby successfully expanding its presence in the Railways segment and marking its foray into the Railway Electrification space, and in turn further consolidating its position in the Projects Business space.

The company has bagged four railway electrification orders from various prestigious customers including the West Central Railway (Kota Division), Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE), and Metro Railway, Kolkata.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 09:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU