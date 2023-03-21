JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Blue Star bags orders worth Rs 575 cr for railway electrification

Basic materials shares edge higher
Business Standard

Larsen & Toubro bags major orders for its hydrocarbon business

Capital Market 

The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple offshore packages from a prestigious overseas client.

The value of these projects ranges between Rs 5000 crore to Rs 7000 crore.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 09:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU