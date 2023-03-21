Larsen & Toubro bags major orders for its hydrocarbon business

The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple offshore packages from a prestigious overseas client.

The value of these projects ranges between Rs 5000 crore to Rs 7000 crore.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)