Larsen & Toubro bags major orders for its hydrocarbon business

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro arm bags 'significant' orders in Q2 FY23
Larsen & Toubro Infotech reports 7% sequential rise in Q2 PAT
Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering biz bags multiple orders in Q3
Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its hydrocarbon biz
Barometers hit fresh intraday high; auto stocks edge higher
-
The value of these projects ranges between Rs 5000 crore to Rs 7000 crore.
The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU