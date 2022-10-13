Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ansal Housing Ltd, JBF Industries Ltd, Heads UP Ventures Ltd and Simplex Infrastructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2022.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd tumbled 16.78% to Rs 593 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2898 shares in the past one month.

Ansal Housing Ltd lost 11.03% to Rs 4.68. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

JBF Industries Ltd crashed 8.50% to Rs 9.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 92730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25657 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd dropped 8.25% to Rs 13.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23466 shares in the past one month.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd corrected 7.30% to Rs 53.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4902 shares in the past one month.

