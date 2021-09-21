HAL slips after board defers stock split plan

-
-
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) fell 1.67% to Rs 1353 after the company said its board has deferred the proposal of sub-division of shares.On 2 September 2021, HAL announced that its board will consider a stock split on 21 September 2021.
The stock has risen 20.61% in one month compared with the Sensex's 6.2% rise in the same period. It has risen 70.04% in one year as against 54.49% rise in the Sensex.
HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in HAL.
On a consolidated basis, HAL posted a 31% rise in net profit to Rs 194.71 crore on a 7% decline in net sales to Rs 1,615 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
