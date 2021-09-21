Power stocks fall

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 18.09 points or 0.6% at 3018.15 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.97%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.9%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.48%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.37%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (up 4.32%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.34%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 306.97 or 0.52% at 58797.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.3 points or 0.58% at 17498.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 57 points or 0.21% at 27433.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.8 points or 0.22% at 8508.43.

On BSE,1323 shares were trading in green, 1808 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

