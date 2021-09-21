Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 21 points or 0.76% at 2738.42 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 5%),CESC Ltd (down 3.76%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.98%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 1.81%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.78%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.36%), SJVN Ltd (down 1.1%), and PTC India Ltd (down 1.09%).

On the other hand, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.44%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.98%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 306.97 or 0.52% at 58797.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.3 points or 0.58% at 17498.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 57 points or 0.21% at 27433.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.8 points or 0.22% at 8508.43.

On BSE,1323 shares were trading in green, 1808 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

