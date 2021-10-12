Tata Metaliks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd and Honda India Power Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2021.

Tata Metaliks Ltd lost 6.04% to Rs 1067 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 42487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17752 shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 4.96% to Rs 384.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd crashed 4.75% to Rs 15.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

HCL Technologies Ltd corrected 4.55% to Rs 1243. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Honda India Power Products Ltd dropped 3.76% to Rs 1367. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2666 shares in the past one month.

