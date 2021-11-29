Happiest Minds Technologies Annual Report bags LACP's 2021 Platinum award

-
Happiest Minds Technologies today announced winning Platinum and Gold awards at the LACP Spotlight 2021 Awards. The Happiest Minds Annual Report 2020-21 won the highest award - Platinum; and the CSG and ESG reporting each bagged Gold awards.
The Company's annual report is ranked 24th globally and 1st among Indian companies.
League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) Spotlight Awards established in 2001, aims to facilitate discussion on best-in-class practices observed in the communications domain and recognizing those who demonstrate exemplary communications capabilities. Happiest Minds' Annual reports won top scores across the evaluation parameters of overall narrative, overall visual design, creativity, message clarity and perceived relevance; scoring 99 out of 100. The company's win is among an elite group of the who's who of global Fortune companies.
