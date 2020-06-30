Haryana Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1425.00% to Rs 1.22 croreNet profit of Haryana Financial Corporation declined 95.65% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1425.00% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 403.92% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.220.08 1425 2.570.51 404 OPM %-55.74-1425.00 --129.96-1119.61 - PBDT0.142.35 -94 -0.19-7.01 97 PBT0.102.30 -96 -0.36-7.24 95 NP0.102.30 -96 -0.366.01 PL
