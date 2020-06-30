Donear Industries standalone net profit declines 19.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.03% to Rs 125.87 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries declined 19.28% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.03% to Rs 125.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 157.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.73% to Rs 11.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 547.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 594.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

125.87157.40547.94594.326.758.978.629.544.547.1027.6232.082.004.6318.4622.521.802.2311.9514.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)