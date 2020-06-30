Donear Industries standalone net profit declines 19.28% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.03% to Rs 125.87 croreNet profit of Donear Industries declined 19.28% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.03% to Rs 125.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 157.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.73% to Rs 11.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 547.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 594.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales125.87157.40 -20 547.94594.32 -8 OPM %6.758.97 -8.629.54 - PBDT4.547.10 -36 27.6232.08 -14 PBT2.004.63 -57 18.4622.52 -18 NP1.802.23 -19 11.9514.18 -16
