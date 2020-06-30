Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 54.74% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 3.68 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance declined 54.74% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 4.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 17.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.683.04 21 17.3014.79 17 OPM %33.1566.45 -51.3361.12 - PBDT0.741.45 -49 6.526.80 -4 PBT0.701.41 -50 6.386.66 -4 NP0.430.95 -55 4.824.82 0
