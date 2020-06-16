Volumes jump at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 30.98 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 June 2020.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 30.98 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.89% to Rs.121.55. Volumes stood at 83077 shares in the last session.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd registered volume of 8.74 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.62% to Rs.204.00. Volumes stood at 55621 shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd clocked volume of 7.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.62% to Rs.30.20. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 56174 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17854 shares. The stock increased 3.81% to Rs.923.95. Volumes stood at 40901 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd saw volume of 6.47 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.66% to Rs.29.70. Volumes stood at 9.1 lakh shares in the last session.

