Positive market breadth
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd stays slippery

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 25.2, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.95% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 28.91% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 25.2, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 10676.1. The Sensex is at 35595.15, up 0.69%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 18.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2357.25, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 423.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 13:35 IST

