Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 714.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 714.52% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1183.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1051.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.43% to Rs 114.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 4760.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4287.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

