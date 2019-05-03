Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 714.52% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 1183.04 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 714.52% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1183.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1051.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.43% to Rs 114.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 4760.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4287.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1183.041051.58 13 4760.304287.37 11 OPM %8.507.19 -9.278.67 - PBDT81.8651.77 58 361.78292.32 24 PBT28.377.19 295 161.19118.68 36 NP20.202.48 715 114.8590.84 26

