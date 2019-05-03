Ramsons Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramsons Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Vishvas Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Vishvas Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
J Taparia Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
J Taparia Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet loss of Ramsons Projects reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.78% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 0.180.21 -14 OPM %33.330 --5.5647.62 - PBDT00.49 -100 0.020.59 -97 PBT00.49 -100 0.020.59 -97 NP-0.010.45 PL 0.010.45 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU