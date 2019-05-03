National Fertilizer standalone net profit rises 19.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 3088.14 crore

Net profit of rose 19.50% to Rs 80.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 3088.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2099.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.27% to Rs 298.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 12245.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8954.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3088.142099.7412245.248954.367.726.876.745.98160.16121.86564.51408.13119.65104.24463.37334.8380.8867.68298.45212.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)