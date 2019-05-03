National Fertilizer standalone net profit rises 19.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 3088.14 croreNet profit of National Fertilizer rose 19.50% to Rs 80.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 3088.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2099.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.27% to Rs 298.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 12245.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8954.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3088.142099.74 47 12245.248954.36 37 OPM %7.726.87 -6.745.98 - PBDT160.16121.86 31 564.51408.13 38 PBT119.65104.24 15 463.37334.83 38 NP80.8867.68 20 298.45212.77 40
