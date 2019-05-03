JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 22.30% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of JM Financial declined 22.30% to Rs 128.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 890.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 823.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.75% to Rs 572.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 600.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 3337.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2842.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales890.57823.86 8 3337.072842.40 17 OPM %87.2885.50 -83.8682.58 - PBDT434.58406.93 7 1389.061254.67 11 PBT427.59400.17 7 1361.951228.50 11 NP128.71165.66 -22 572.29600.84 -5

