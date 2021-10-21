Havells India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HEG Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2021.

Havells India Ltd tumbled 9.16% to Rs 1276.55 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd lost 7.60% to Rs 2208.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13006 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd crashed 7.20% to Rs 136.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59815 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd pared 7.19% to Rs 1018.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6811 shares in the past one month.

Berger Paints India Ltd fell 6.82% to Rs 745. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74557 shares in the past one month.

