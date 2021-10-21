Volumes jump at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd saw volume of 31.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Sundaram Finance Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 October 2021.

Varroc Engineering Ltd saw volume of 31.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.02% to Rs.311.65. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd registered volume of 329.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.67% to Rs.245.45. Volumes stood at 54.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd saw volume of 70.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.29 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.21% to Rs.1,277.15. Volumes stood at 11.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28730 shares. The stock dropped 3.37% to Rs.2,425.00. Volumes stood at 68938 shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 54.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.11% to Rs.214.40. Volumes stood at 7.42 lakh shares in the last session.

