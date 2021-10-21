Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
TCI Finance Ltd, Angel Broking Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2021.
Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.63% to Rs 18.3 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
TCI Finance Ltd lost 8.58% to Rs 5.01. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3843 shares in the past one month.
Angel Broking Ltd crashed 7.42% to Rs 1292.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd corrected 7.34% to Rs 25.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70726 shares in the past one month.
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd fell 6.69% to Rs 76. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27489 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
