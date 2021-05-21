Havells Q4 PAT jumps 70% YoY to Rs 302 cr

Havells India reported a 70.6% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 302.27 crore on 50.3% rise in net sales to Rs 3,331.19 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 129.8% to Rs 454.37 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 197.74 crore in Q4 FY20. PBT as a % to net revenue stood at 13.6% in Q4 FY21 compared with 8.9% in Q4 FY20.

Havells said it Q4 sustained the growth momentum gained in Q3 with the highest quarterly sales. The company said that structural shift and market share gains in favour of organized sector seemed to be further consolidating. Havells added that investments in E-commerce and rural are paying off with high growth, visibility and distribution expansion.

Revenue from switchgears increased 53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 463 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from cable segment was higher by 51% to Rs 1,029 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Revenue from lighting & fixtures revenue stood at Rs 329 crore in Q4 FY21, up 40% YoY. Revenue from electrical and consumer durable segment jumped by 71% YoY to Rs 712 crore in Q4 FY21.

EBITDA jumped 106% to Rs 506 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. EBITDA as a % to net revenue increased to 15.2% in Q4 FY21 from 11.1% in Q4 FY20.

The FMEG company recorded a 42% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,040 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) as against Rs 733 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net revenue rose 11% to Rs 10,428 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

Havells India is a leading fast-moving electrical goods company with presence across India. Its product range includes industrial & domestic circuit protection switchgear, cables & wires, motors, fans and power capacitors.

Shares of Havells India were down 3.04% at Rs 1,040.05 on BSE.

