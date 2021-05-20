Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 173.86 points or 0.79% at 22160.7 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 3.85%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.66%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.29%),SKF India Ltd (up 1.51%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.88%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.6%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.31%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 0.18%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.46%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.45%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.6%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 5.03 or 0.01% at 49897.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.2 points or 0.18% at 15002.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.13 points or 0.24% at 22984.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.83 points or 0.01% at 7288.2.

On BSE,1312 shares were trading in green, 1024 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

