KNR Construction gains after Q4 PAT spurts 17% to Rs 87 cr

KNR Constructions rose 1.91% to Rs 221.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.9% to Rs 87.26 crore on 35.7% increase in net sales to Rs 990.52 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax grew 70.1% to Rs 158.76 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 93.35 crore in Q4 FY20.
The net profit climbed 53.52% to Rs 375.40 crore on 18.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,903.63 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
KNR Constructions provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, primarily for the roads and highways segment.
