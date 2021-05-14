Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 122.24 points or 0.58% at 21325.67 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 4.67%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.26%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.9%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.66%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.4%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.78%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.58%), Timken India Ltd (up 0.52%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 1.42%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.78%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.65%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50.04 or 0.1% at 48740.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.5 points or 0.02% at 14700.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.04 points or 0.14% at 22435.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.83 points or 0.36% at 7127.13.

On BSE,1343 shares were trading in green, 1042 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)