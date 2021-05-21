Mindtree to acquire NxT Digital Business of L&T

-
ALSO READ
L&T Technology Services recognized as Leader in Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services study
Airtel launches 5G-ready IoT platform
LTTS receives Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award
TCS wins 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award
Vedavaag Systems intimates inauguration of Abhayam (Abhaya) project
-
Mindtree announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group.
The transaction comprises of acquisition of NxT Digital Business of L&T. Total consideration of Rs 198 crore including earnouts, subject to adjustments as per the terms of Business Transfer Agreement.
NxT Digital Business was formally established in FY2018-19. It can provide solutions across industries such as Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Transportation & Logistics. The NxT Digital Business revenue during FY 2020-21 was Rs 37.59 crore.
Nxt Digital Business belongs to the information technology industry. The acquisition would enable the company to capture opportunities in the IoT and Industry 4.0 market by leveraging NxT Digital Business capabilities to cross sell and create holistic solutions for new prospects as well as for existing clients.
The acquisition will be completed, subject to completion of customary conditions precedent, on or before July 31, 2021.
The NxT Digital Business, was founded as a startup with broad digital capabilities within L&T. It has played an instrumental role in extensive applications of IoT technology and digitalization of many aspects of L&T's operations where numerous assets were connected and factories were digitalized to make the company's operations data driven for objective decision making.
NxT Digital Business leverages the Group's deep industry domain expertise with emerging technologies like industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented and virtual reality, geospatial and cybersecurity applications to deliver disruptive business outcomes for its global customers.
Mindtree and NxT Digital Business' combined offerings will bring scale and market agility to meet the growing end-to-end digital transformation demands of customers.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2021.
Mindtree is a leading digital transformation and technology services company. The stock rose 0.42% to settle at Rs 2,094.10 yesterday.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The stock rose 0.44% to settle at Rs 1,409.65 yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU