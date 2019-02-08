Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 13.46 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 4.55% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.4613.03 3 OPM %8.475.76 -PBDT0.690.66 5 PBT0.460.44 5 NP0.460.44 5

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:57 IST

