BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 137.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 242.98 croreNet profit of BCL Industries rose 137.45% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 242.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 232.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales242.98232.76 4 OPM %7.813.64 -PBDT17.637.25 143 PBT15.005.69 164 NP11.354.78 137
