Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 2.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 143.54 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics rose 2.08% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 143.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 110.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales143.54110.70 30 OPM %11.2212.19 -PBDT11.3310.51 8 PBT7.967.88 1 NP5.405.29 2
