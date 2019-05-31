JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Hawkins Cooker standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 184.72 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cooker rose 5.15% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 184.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.38% to Rs 54.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 652.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 552.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales184.72169.37 9 652.84552.56 18 OPM %11.9012.32 -13.2012.76 - PBDT21.4821.27 1 86.3577.47 11 PBT20.4320.34 0 82.3473.81 12 NP13.4812.82 5 54.2248.68 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 09:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU