Hawkins Cooker standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 5.15% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 184.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.38% to Rs 54.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 652.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 552.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

