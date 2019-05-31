Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.23% to Rs 2440.60 croreNet profit of Apar Industries rose 9.22% to Rs 43.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.23% to Rs 2440.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1752.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.00% to Rs 136.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.89% to Rs 7905.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5775.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2440.601752.92 39 7905.515775.25 37 OPM %5.547.18 -5.927.06 - PBDT88.0874.89 18 282.89278.64 2 PBT70.4560.09 17 216.22222.77 -3 NP43.7240.03 9 136.06144.74 -6
