Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Industries rose 9.22% to Rs 43.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.23% to Rs 2440.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1752.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.00% to Rs 136.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.89% to Rs 7905.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5775.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

