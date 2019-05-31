Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 2024.96 croreNet profit of Mphasis rose 11.98% to Rs 266.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 2024.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1744.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.16% to Rs 1073.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 837.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 7730.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6545.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2024.961744.49 16 7730.986545.84 18 OPM %16.8117.74 -17.1216.23 - PBDT367.64347.42 6 1483.171211.48 22 PBT347.68330.31 5 1407.331140.65 23 NP266.15237.67 12 1073.35837.50 28
