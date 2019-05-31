Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 2024.96 crore

Net profit of rose 11.98% to Rs 266.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 2024.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1744.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.16% to Rs 1073.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 837.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 7730.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6545.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2024.961744.497730.986545.8416.8117.7417.1216.23367.64347.421483.171211.48347.68330.311407.331140.65266.15237.671073.35837.50

