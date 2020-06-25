HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of HB Leasing & Finance Co reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 650.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.04 150 0.300.04 650 OPM %60.00-125.00 --13.33-1050.00 - PBDT0.09-0.02 LP -0.01-0.39 97 PBT0.09-0.02 LP -0.01-0.39 97 NP0.09-0.02 LP -0.01-0.39 97
