Meenakshi Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.61% to Rs 0.23 croreMeenakshi Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.61% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.94% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.230.71 -68 2.183.63 -40 OPM %-4.35-64.79 --17.43-3.86 - PBDT-0.02-0.54 96 -0.39-0.22 -77 PBT-0.02-0.54 96 -0.39-0.22 -77 NP0-0.47 100 -0.39-0.22 -77
