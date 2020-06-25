JUST IN
Business Standard

Shiva Mills standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 46.16 crore

Net profit of Shiva Mills declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 46.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.73% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 164.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.1646.57 -1 164.21175.34 -6 OPM %6.046.06 -7.4411.20 - PBDT1.461.31 11 6.9212.79 -46 PBT0.090.37 -76 1.517.59 -80 NP0.100.34 -71 1.146.60 -83

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 12:54 IST

