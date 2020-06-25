Shiva Mills standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 46.16 crore

Net profit of Shiva Mills declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 46.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.73% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 164.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

