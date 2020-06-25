Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 143.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 6075.49 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Federal Bank Q3 profit up 32 pc to Rs 441 cr
Allahabad Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,987cr
IDBI Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5728.70 crore in the December 2019 quarter
IOB gets Rs 4360 cr capital infusion from GoI
-
Total Operating Income decline 2.51% to Rs 4442.17 croreNet profit of Indian Overseas Bank reported to Rs 143.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1985.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 2.51% to Rs 4442.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4556.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8527.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3737.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.28% to Rs 17406.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17631.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income4442.174556.50 -3 17406.1117631.27 -1 OPM %43.94-26.56 -2.2912.39 - PBDT83.48-3370.42 LP -8397.79-5960.54 -41 PBT83.48-3370.42 LP -8397.79-5960.54 -41 NP143.79-1985.16 LP -8527.40-3737.88 -128
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU