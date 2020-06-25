JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 143.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 2.51% to Rs 4442.17 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank reported to Rs 143.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1985.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 2.51% to Rs 4442.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4556.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8527.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3737.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.28% to Rs 17406.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17631.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income4442.174556.50 -3 17406.1117631.27 -1 OPM %43.94-26.56 -2.2912.39 - PBDT83.48-3370.42 LP -8397.79-5960.54 -41 PBT83.48-3370.42 LP -8397.79-5960.54 -41 NP143.79-1985.16 LP -8527.40-3737.88 -128

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU