Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.60% to Rs 14.14 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 98.60% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.147.127.0713.621.201.010.820.610.560.40

