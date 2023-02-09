JUST IN
Piramal Pharma slumps after dismal Q3 results
Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.60% to Rs 14.14 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 98.60% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.147.12 99 OPM %7.0713.62 -PBDT1.201.01 19 PBT0.820.61 34 NP0.560.40 40

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:54 IST

