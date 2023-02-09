TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 116.72% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 731.26 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra rose 116.72% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 731.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 676.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales731.26676.74 8 OPM %8.185.97 -PBDT49.6132.46 53 PBT25.8712.19 112 NP19.579.03 117
