TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 116.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 731.26 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 116.72% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 731.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 676.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.731.26676.748.185.9749.6132.4625.8712.1919.579.03

