TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 116.72% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 731.26 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 116.72% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 731.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 676.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales731.26676.74 8 OPM %8.185.97 -PBDT49.6132.46 53 PBT25.8712.19 112 NP19.579.03 117

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:54 IST

