Future Enterprises receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Future Enterprises has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under -

Long-term Bank Facilities Term Loan & Long-term fund based Bank Facilities CC - CARE C ; Credit watch with developing implications (Rating put under credit watch)

Short-term non-fund based facilities LC/BG - CARE A4 ; credit watch with developing implications (Rating put under credit watch)

Non convertible debenture issue - CARE C ; credit watch with developing implications (Rating put under credit watch)

Non-Convertible Debenture Issue - CARE D (Reaffirmed)

Fixed Deposit Programme - CARE C (FD); credit watch with developing implications (Rating put under credit watch)

