HCL recognized as Leader for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global

HCL Technologies has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing (DCO) and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services (HIMS), Global.

HCL leverages Cloud Smart, a comprehensive suite of industry-aligned offerings, solutions and services to help enterprises achieve business transformation according to their unique industry needs and market conditions. The portfolio is built on the core pillars of edge centric architectures, extreme automation, full stack observability and Integrated Intelligent Operations to help customers realize faster business value from their investments.

This recognition is viewed by HCL as a validation of its innovation on accelerating transformation and helping clients manage their organizational imperatives while driving their business growth.

