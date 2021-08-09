Competition Commission passes order against Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries announced that Competition Commission of India (CCI) has passed an order under section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002 dated 6 August 2021, against the Company.

However, the CCI has not imposed any monetary penalty on the Company.

While the Company is yet to receive certified copy of the said order, it believes that on merits it has sufficient grounds for an appeal.

