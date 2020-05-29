HCL Tech, Broadcom expand global preferred services partnership

HCL Technologies yesterday announced an expansion of the preferred services partnership signed in 2018 with Broadcom Inc. to Include Symantec Enterprise Security Consulting.

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions.

HCL will broaden its professional services offerings to include Symantec Enterprise Division (SED) consulting services, which was part of Broadcom's enterprise security solutions. As part of the partnership, the majority of Broadcom's Symantec enterprise consulting team will transition to HCL.

This includes expertise across endpoint security, web security services, cloud security, and data loss prevention. Symantec enterprise consulting employees will join HCL's Enterprise Studio, which provides professional services for Broadcom Enterprise Software solutions.

The Symantec U.S. Federal Consulting Services and Cyber Threat Analysis Programs will remain with the Symantec Enterprise Division of Broadcom.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2020. Shares of HCL Technologies gained 2.45% to close at Rs 544.25 on 28 May 2020.

HCL Technologies empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

