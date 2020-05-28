Umiya Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RPP Infra Projects Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, Bharat Road Network Ltd and International Conveyors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2020.

Umiya Tubes Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 9.45 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd crashed 8.60% to Rs 38.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 120 shares in the past one month.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 12.56. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8330 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Road Network Ltd dropped 6.40% to Rs 38.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 146 shares in the past one month.

International Conveyors Ltd slipped 6.19% to Rs 20.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3222 shares in the past one month.

