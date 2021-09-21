HCL Tech, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma in spotlight

-
HCL Technologies announced a five-year, digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc., a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes, to improve performance, productivity and speed to market.
Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services will be in focus. CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia may reportedly sell 3.2 crore shares in the company through a block trade. Shares are being offered at Rs 1,021 to Rs 1,072.3 each.
Zydus Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare has entered into an agreement with Integrace Private Limited ('Purchaser') to sell two brands viz. Mifegest and Cytolog.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%, the generic version of Evoclin1 Foam, 1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kitex Garments has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana State Government for investing Rs. 2,406 crores in the state of Telangana. The investment is planned at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal and Industrial Park, Sitarampur, Rangareddy District.
Action Construction Equipment launched its Qualified Institutions Placement on Monday. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 254.55 per share for the offer.
