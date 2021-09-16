Wipro, Infosys, Hindustan Copper to be watched

Wipro: The IT major announced that it has secured a multiyear contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider.

Infosys: The IT major announced announced a strategic collaboration with SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.

Hindustan Copper: Government plans to sell 10% of the company's equity through an Offer for Sale. The initial plan is for the sale of 4.83 crore shares or 5% of the total equity with a green shoe option to sell another 4.83 crore shares or 5% of the total equity. The floor price of Rs 116 per share. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors tomorrow.

H.G. Infra Engineering: The company has received the letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for two HAM projects.

Fineotex Chemical: The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Eurodye-CTC, Belgium, to commercialize specialty chemicals for the Indian market.

