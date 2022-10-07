HCL Tech, Titan Company, Nykaa to be watched

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies and Google Cloud announced a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership, with new capabilities and service offerings to expedite enterprise migration to Google Cloud.

Titan Company: The company witnessed double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18% YoY. Retail network continued the pace of expansion adding 105 stores (net) for the quarter. The outlook for festive season (from Navratri in end September 2022) continues to be optimistic and is visible in positive consumer sentiment across categories.

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa): Nykaa received board approval to sign an agreement with the Middle East's Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Nykaa will leverage the Apparel Group's robust retail infrastructure network and deep market relationships to build distinctive Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) focused beauty offerings in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company's board approved appointment of Manish Malik as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from Thursday, 6 October 2022.

Datamatics Global Services: Datamatics and Scan-Optics, a leader in intelligent data management and digital transformation, announced that they have entered in a partnership to help organizations enhance automation of business operations.

The Indian Hume Pipe Company: The company has received Letter of Acceptance for the work of Rs.194.03 crore (excluding GST) from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Division, Buldhana, under Jal Jeevan Mission Project for Jalgaon Jamod 150 Villages Regional Rural Water Supply Scheme in Dist. Buldhana, Maharashtra.

