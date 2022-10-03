HDFC, Coal India, APSEZ, Eicher Motors in focus

HDFC: HDFC increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 50 basis points, with effect from 1 October 2022.

Coal India: The state-run coal major closed the first half of the current fiscal producing 299 million tonnes (MTs), up 19.7% as against 250 MTs of H1 last year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Aviation Fuels, to commence business in the aviation fuel industry.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales soared 145% to 82,097 units in September 2022 as against 33,529 units sold in the same period last year.

SML Isuzu: The company's total sales rose 5% to 752 units in September 2022 as against 716 units sold in the same period last year.

Muthoot Capital Services: The company completed a securitization transaction of Rs 121.56 crore on 30 September 2022.

Suzlon Energy: The company informed the untimely demise of Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy on 1 October 2022. Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day.

Likhitha Infrastructure: The company has received orders worth Rs 177 crore (Exc. GST) from various Oil/Gas Distribution Companies during the quarter from July 2022 to September 2022. The total outstanding order book of the company as 30 September 2022, is Rs 1125 crore (Approx.).

