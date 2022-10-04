HDFC, Avenue Supermarts, KEC International in focus

HDFC: HDFC said that during the quarter ended 30 September 2022, the corporation assigned loans amounting to Rs 9,145 crore compared to Rs 7,132 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Infosys: Infosys will announce results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 on 13 October 2022 around 15:45 IST.

Wipro: Wipro will announce results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 after trading hours on 12 October 2022.

Avenue Supermarts: The company's standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) 30 September 2022 stood at Rs 10,384.66 crore. Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) 30 September 2021 was Rs 7,649.64 crore.

KEC International: The company has secured new orders of Rs. 1,407 crores.

NCC: NCC has received a new order for Rs. 393 crore (exclusive of GST) in September 2022. This pertains to building division and is received from State Government agencies and does not include any internal order.

Vishnu Chemicals: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 31 October 2022 to consider and approve the proposal to sub-divide/split of the equity shares of the company.

Kirloskar Electric Company: The company has entered into an agreement to sell for the proposed sale of company's immovable property admeasuring 31 Acres 24 Guntas in Hubli, Karnataka. The total consideration for the proposed sale is Rs 95.116 crore.

