HCL Tech, Wipro, HPCL, HDFC AMC to be watched

HCL Technologies announced the commencement of its operations in Sri Lanka. Marking its presence in the region, HCL plans to create over 1,500 new local employment opportunities for both freshers and experienced professionals, within the first eighteen months of kick-starting its operations from its office in Colombo. A key part of HCL's business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool of Sri Lanka for global assignments.

Wipro Gallagher Solutions (WGS), a Wipro company announced a partnership with DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services for the mortgage industry. The partnership will enable Wipro Gallagher Solutions to advance digital mortgage processes via a seamless integration to DocMagic services.

HPCL reported consolidated net loss of Rs 27.63 crore in Q4 March 2020 against a net profit of Rs 3,340.03 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income fell 3.2% to Rs 66,659.85 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) will be watched. Standard Life Investments (the promoter of the company)(the Seller) proposes to sell up to 60 lakh equity shares (representing approximately 2.82% stake in HDFC Asset Management Company on 17 June 2020 (for non-retail investors only) and on 18 June 2020 (for retail investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids), with an option to additionally sell up to 6,000,000 equity shares (representing approximately 2.82% stake). The floor price for the sale shall be Rs 2,362 per share.

NMDC reported 78.23% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 315.39 crore on 13.51% fall in total income to Rs 3,320.95 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Navin Fluorine International reported 675.13% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.69 crore on 6.99% rise in total income to Rs 282.26 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon reported consolidated net profit of Rs 134.56 crore in Q4 March 2020 against a net profit of Rs 10.24 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income fell 0.83% to Rs 1,610.56 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

